Hopes for a speedy recovery sent

A very special wish for a speedy recovery is sent out this week to Cheyenne Marion Gentry of Cumberland who underwent major surgery in Richmond Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. The meeting will be virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. Participants may join by phone. Contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on the area and to provide the most current update.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Allan Gough of Wingina on Saturday, Jan. 30 and Bonnie Worley of Cumberland Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Happy anniversary wishes go out this week to the following couples: Luther and Barbara Davis of Arvonia on Monday, Feb. 1, and Jerry and Barbara Heifner of Dillwyn Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association is proud to announce that as of Jan. 1, 2021 they are entering their 32nd year as a group. President Barry Miles reminds active members and perspective members that the month of January is a membership drive for annual dues. A meeting date will be announced when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted regarding gatherings. For further information or to register contact Miles at (804) 492-5806 or on his cell phone at (434) 315-4181.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is now hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host in-house services only Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice.

Masks are required for in-house services. Also, you may tune in from the parking lot on your radio at 87.9 FM if you do not feel comfortable attending the indoor service. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation cordially invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will host in-house services every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Attendees must sit with their own family.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.