Jerry Lee Hatfield, 56 of Prospect, passed away Jan. 15 in Richmond at the VCU Medical Center. Jerry was born in Saginaw, Michigan on Dec. 17, 1964. He was an employee of the Town of Farmville, Department of Public Works for 28 years. He was a loving husband, father and friend to all that knew him. To Jerry life was all about family. In addition to his father, Shelby Hatfield, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Kenneth Hatfield and David Hatfield. Survivors include his wife, Amanda Hatfield, his mother, Rosa Marie Hatfield; three children, Jason Hatfield, Jaclyn Hatfield, and Joshua Hatfield; two stepsons, John Davis and Robert Davis; brother, Lester Hatfield and sister Susan Eppes (Billy), one grandchild and eight step grandchildren. He is also survived by four aunts, Ruth Morris (Ron), Norma Johnson, Betty Perham, and Carrie Phelps, two uncles, Virgle Hatfield (Doris) and George Johnson. Along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday, Jan. 19, in the Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice, VA. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family