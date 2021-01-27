JMU announces fall 2020 graduates
James Madison University announces that the following students graduated during the Dec. 19 commencement exercises.
Aaliyah Drake, of Cullen, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in psychology.
Dylan Schweickert, of Howardsville, graduated with a degree in biotechnology.
Samuel Godfrey, of Rice, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in sport and recreation management.
Alexandra Ayala, of Scottsville, graduated with a degree in media arts and design.
Ciana Graham-Shelton, of Scottsville, graduated with a degree in social work.
Alyse Lehrke, of Scottsville, graduated with a degree in strategic leadership.