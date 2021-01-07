expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Letter — Contact supervisors about gold mining issue

By Letters to the Editor

Published 1:47 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

To the Editor:

Thanks to Alexa Massey for her Christmas Day article on the “Commercial prospecting” issue to be addressed at the Monday, Jan. 11, joint public hearing at 6 p.m.

I hope to help clarify how this issue has developed. First, I will reveal that I am a “nosy neighbor” that Pat Bowe referenced in the initial Planning Commission meeting July 27 at about the one-hour point in this video: https://tinyurl.com/y55leqhc I reported to Nicci Edmondston on June 27 that a gold mining company was drilling for samples in the Warminster Road neighborhood.

As the Buckingham County administration had no knowledge of the several-year-long activity, outreach began. The Canadian company, Aston Bay Holdings, was told to stop the prohibited activity. Several county meetings and a last-minute canceled joint hearing on October 13 have resulted in this five-month delay of more than 300-to-400-foot-deep, unpermitted drilling for gold, copper, zinc, silver and cobalt (these have been reported so far). As this makes clear — this sample drilling is for gold and for beginning large-scale, open-pit gold mining.  

This decision on sample drilling must address the original issue gold mining—-not broadly include all other types of sampling.   

Please contact the county administration, (434) 969-4242, and your district representative now and submit your comments before noon on Monday, Jan. 11.

You can find details on how to comment here: https://tinyurl.com/yxechpxx

Kenda Hanuman

Buckingham

More News

WFLO radio stations to be sold

Two restaurants temporarily closed due to COVID

Jesus is safe and effective to cure our sin

Church and community events