No football for Knights in ’20-’21

The Buckingham County School Board voted 6-1 Wednesday, Jan. 6, to not participate in season 2 sports, which includes football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, golf and cheer.

This decision came in the face of a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Buckingham varsity football team entered this school year with a great deal of momentum after having reestablished itself as a state power during the 2019 season. The Knights advanced in the postseason as far as the Region 2B semifinals and finished 10-2 overall for the year.

Set to star for Buckingham in the 2020 season were returners including senior quarterback Gerry “Tae” Toney, senior defensive back/wide receiver Xavier Copeland and senior kicker Wesley Snoddy, all of whom were 2019 all-region honorees. They led a talented senior class that has now officially played its final down of football for the Knights.