No garbage pickup Monday

There will be no residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous/brush pickup Monday, Jan. 18, due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Monday and Tuesday’s residential garbage will be picked up Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Please have rollouts to the curb by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up on Tuesday. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on its regular schedule.

If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 392-3331.

RECAP

Monday, Jan. 18 — No residential, business or call-in pickup

Tuesday, Jan. 19 — Monday and Tuesday residential garbage pickup, regular residential curbside recycling, miscellaneous call-in. Business garbage and cardboard collection.

Wed., Jan. 20 — Regular residential garbage pickup. Businesses recycling and residential cardboard call-in. No business garbage or cardboard pickup.

Thurs. Jan. 21 — Regular routes

Friday, Jan. 22 — Business garbage and cardboard

Loose leaf pick up will end Jan. 22. Please call the Public Works Department at 392-3331 to schedule a pickup. Please be reminded to keep leaves free of all other debris, especially limbs and branches. Also, do not rake leaves into the street, ditches or curb line as this impedes the flow of water during a rain event.