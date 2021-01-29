QuickStart Tennis provides funds for books

QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia Inc. (QCV) recently provided a Racquets for Reading book grant to Cumberland Elementary School.

Sixty-six preschoolers will receive Scholastic Book Club books, Go Bananas! materials and other fun giveaways.

Cumberland County teachers purchased eight books for each of the 66 preschool children.

QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia is an all-volunteer, grassroots Community Tennis Association established in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization to promote, develop and grow QuickStart Tennis in the heart of Virginia for all beginners, especially underserved youth, using the kid-sized QuickStart Tennis format.