Rev. J. Clyde Shelton, a Virginia Baptist minister from Sept. 1956 until Dec. 2014, passed away on Jan. 16.

Survivors include his wife, Valerie Fitts Shelton; his son, Byron (Angela); stepsons, Richard Sowers (Mary Jo) and Ronnie Sowers (Cori) and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Aldene Woicikowfski of Milton, North Carolina and Rachel Williams of Hyattsville, Maryland and a foster daughter Melisa Evans (Kenny) of Esmont.

Clyde served the following Baptist Churches in Virginia: Lone Oak, Axton; Union Chapel, Lynch Station; Burkeville and Bagby Memorial, Burkeville and Black Branch, Chase City.

Clyde was inducted into the US Army during the Korean War. In the spring of 1955, the Lord called him into the ministry. Upon discharge from the Army, he enrolled at Averett University, then Wake Forest University and finally Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, receiving a degree at each school.

Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist General Association of Virginia, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Virginia or the charity of your choice.

