January 8, 2021

Road construction planned

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, January 8, 2021

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various construction/ maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations (by county):

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 664 (660-737) – Emergency pipe repairs 11/4/2020 – 1/29/2021. Detour 660 and 737.

• Note districtwide activities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Work to begin after first of year.

• Route 15 near Farmville – Crew will replace pavement messaging.

• Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/2- 1/30.

• Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/17 – 1/29.

• Note districtwide activities.

