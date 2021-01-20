State park helps Christmas Mother program

The Friends of Bear Creek Lake State Park along with park staff presented a donation of $6,821.18 and 747 toys to the Cumberland Christmas Mother raised from the 2020 Lights at the Lake light show. This check represents the effort of park staff, camp hosts, the Friends of Bear Creek Lake, community sponsors and volunteers in hosting the sixth annual drive-thru light show at Bear Creek Lake. All donations collected, along with new toys, are presented to the Cumberland Christmas Mother each year. The drive-thru event saw 931 cars this year. Pictured are, from left, Barbara Daniels, Cumberland Christmas Mother; Jessica Ownby, director of Cumberland Social Services; Debbie Kennell, chairman of Cumberland Christmas Mother; Ann Liggons, Cumberland Christmas Mother; Tim Kennell, president of Friends of Bear Creek; Tom Kneipp, chief ranger of visitor experience at Bear Creek Lake State Park; Joey Dayton, park manager of Bear Creek Lake State Park; and Laura Moss, administrator at Bear Creek Lake State Park. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)