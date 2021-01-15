Sympathies extended and birthdays celebrated

Our sympathy is extended to the Shores family of Cartersville. James Linwood Shores Sr., age 75, left his earthly home Wednesday, Jan. 6. May each of you find comfort as he will be missed by all.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Anita Ford of Appomattox Sunday, Jan. 17, Junior Trent of Cumberland Monday, Jan. 18, and Dottie Roosevelt of Cumberland and Roy Knighton of New Canton, both having birthdays on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Happy anniversary wishes go this week to the following couples: Danny and Janet Powers of Cumberland and Paul and Elaine Myers of Dillwyn, both having anniversaries Saturday, Jan. 16.

Belated happy anniversary wishes are sent out this week to Ralph and Fern Dunnavant of Dillwyn Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Our sympathy is extended to the Midkiff family of Cumberland. Ira Junior Midkiff, age 84, of Cumberland departed this life Friday, Jan. 4. He will be greatly missed by all, including his dog Tina.

Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association is proud to announce that as of Jan. 1, they are entering their 32nd year as a group. President Barry Miles reminds active members and perspective members that the month of January is the membership drive for annual dues. However, a meeting date is to be announced when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted regarding gatherings. For further information, or to register, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is now hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time.

Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone (434) 283-4657.

Our sympathy is extended to the Moorefield family of Farmville. Minnie Baldwin Moorefield, age 70, of Farmville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6. She will be greatly missed by all.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will be hosting in-house services only Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Also you may tune in from the parking lot on your radio at 87.9 FM if you do not feel comfortable coming in.

Pastor Tommy Armstrong and congregation cordially invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will be hosting in-house services every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required and you must sit with your own family.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting, which will be virtual due to COVID-19 Sunday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. You may join by phone, and contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions. The purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the impact this mega landfill will have on the area and to provide the most current update.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.