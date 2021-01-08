WFLO radio stations to be sold

Farmville-based radio stations WFLO-AM 870 and FM 95.7 are in the process of being sold to what Radio and Television Business Report described as the No. 2 licensee by number of radio stations in the U.S.

Francis Wood stated Thursday, Jan. 7, that his Colonial Broadcasting Company Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement with Educational Media Foundation (EMF).

“However, a final sale is pending,” he said. “And until then, it’s business as usual on both WFLO-AM 870 and WFLO-FM 95.7.”

As ECFA.org highlights, EMF is a nonprofit Christian media ministry operating the K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks-non-commercial radio stations and FM translators located across the country and around the world via streaming.

EMF notes that its mission is to “create and distribute compelling media that inspires and encourages our stakeholders and audience to have a meaningful relationship with Jesus Christ. This is accomplished through multiple media channels including, but not limited to, non-commercial religious and educational radio broadcasting; film production, marketing and distribution; literature; podcasting and other digital media.”

EMF has been on a buying spree in recent months, snatching up stations in Winchester, Austin, Texas, Pueblo, Colorado, and Canton, Illinois. The company’s K-LOVE contemporary Christian music format is the largest radio network in the U.S.

The AM WFLO station has been on the air in Farmville since August 12, 1947. The FM station signed on the air in 1960.