A community effort

Volunteers from several colleges, schools and community organizations came out Wednesday, Feb. 17, to help deliver food boxes to area residents who lost the contents of their refrigerator following the mass power outages after last week’s winter storm. Approximately 120 boxes of food were delivered to the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street by Mercy Chefs, a faith-based nonprofit organization which provides disaster relief. Pictured from left helping unload boxes of produce are Paul “Chance” Reynolds, head of school at Fuqua School; Ahmard Neely, executive sous-chef for Mercy Chefs and Dane Reynolds. (Photo by Alexa Massey)