LETTER – A political slap on the wrist

To the Editor:

The Speaker of the House announced, recently, that she doesn’t intend to censure past President Trump after his acquittal this time around because, in her words, a censure is nothing more than “a slap on the wrist.”

So, when the House or Senate decides to punish one of their own for some dastardly remark or act, they receive nothing more than a “slap on the wrist.”

While most Americans probably already know that, it’s refreshing to finally and officially hear it from someone who probably should be “slapped on the wrist” herself.

Since 2016, there has been more than excessive harmful, venomous and hateful language, lack of respect, and false claims, all of it resulting in a failure to get the work of the people done in D.C. This last charade was nothing more than another (as well as an unconstitutional) attempt at doing something meant to detract from issues that are far more serious than some politicians’ “hurt feelings.”

Frankly, given the lack of seriousness a “censure” seems to carry, it would serve America far better to toss out some of those in both chambers since it appears Americans fare better when these same politicians are not at work spending time and our money supporting uprisings and violence across America that has destroyed businesses, personal property and innocent lives.

Peter Kapuscinski

Dillwyn