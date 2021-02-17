ACA marketplace has reopened

The federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace (HealthCare. gov) reopened Monday, Feb. 15, for a new three-month open enrollment period under executive order from President Joe Biden.

The new open enrollment gives Virginians without health coverage a new opportunity to enroll in a plan through the ACA and protect their health amidst a global pandemic. More than 90,000 Virginians have lost health insurance due to job losses since the pandemic began last March. Before the onset of the pandemic, already more than 650,000 Virginians were without any form of health coverage. The new open enrollment period will run through May 15.

Help is available to all Virginians seeking to enroll during the current open enrollment.

Enroll Virginia, a community-based organization, provides free, unbiased assistance to all Virginians seeking to enroll in health coverage through the ACA or Medicaid/FAMIS. All assistance is available in a virtual, contact-less setting via Zoom. Consumers may contact Enroll Virginia’s staff by calling, 1-888-392- 5132 and entering their zip code to be directly transferred to a navigator in their community. Consumers can also visit Enroll Virginia’s website: http://www.enrollva.org/ get-help/ where they can find local assisters and schedule an appointment with a local navigator.