‘American Pickers’ to return to Virginia

The History Channel series “American Pickers” plans to return to Virginia to film episodes of the television series throughout the area in April.

The show understands that with the proliferation of COVID-19, everyone is facing uncertain times. The show will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While the show plans to be in Virginia this April, they will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

The American Pickers TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. facebook: @GotAPick