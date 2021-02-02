Centra CEO Mueller resigns

Centra Health President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Andrew Mueller has resigned.

According to a press release from Centra Vice President and Spokesperson Diane Ludwig, Mueller submitted his resignation to Centra’s Board of Directors Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Mueller, who joined Centra in May 2019, has accepted an opportunity as the CEO of MaineHealth, located in Portland, Maine, to begin later this spring.

“Dr. Mueller’s leadership has been critical in building a talented leadership team, navigating the current pandemic and positioning Centra for the future,” Amy Ray, chairman of the Centra Board of Directors, stated in the release. “He will be truly missed by Centra and the communities we serve. We are disheartened in his decision but wish him all success in his new position.”

Tom Angelo, vice president and CEO of Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, said Mueller will be missed.

“We have appreciated our time working with Dr. Mueller. Centra has benefited from his leadership and he will be missed,” Angelo said Thursday. “We have a very strong and resilient leadership team, medical staff and board that will continue to guide us into the future in partnering with our communities to live their best lives.”

According to the release, Centra’s board will work in partnership with an outside executive recruitment firm to conduct a search to hire a new CEO. During the transition, officials stated, the board of directors has named Richard Tugman as interim president and CEO.

Tugman, an attorney by profession, has worked at Centra since 2016. He currently serves as the president and CEO of Piedmont Community Health Plan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centra.

“Mr. Tugman is a recognized leader who has developed strong relationships across the organization and with key community stakeholders,” Ray said. “We are confident in his ability to move the organization forward in this time of transition.”

Tugman, whose appointment is effective immediately, will be working with Mueller closely to accomplish a smooth transition.