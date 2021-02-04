Cheryl Noblin Fitzgerald, of North Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25 with family by her side. She was born on May 2, 1947, to the late Carey and Mary Noblin of Farmville.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Noblin.

She is survived by Doug, her husband of 53 years; two daughters, Stacy F. Beachy (Glen) and Mary H. Fitzgerald; three grandchildren, Hunter, Shannon and Spencer and sister Donna N. Noble (Chuck).

Cheryl was dedicated to helping others through forty plus years of work as a nurse, finishing her career in same day surgery at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond. She graduated as an RN from Lynchburg General Hospital in 1968. Her love of family was evident, as she and Doug worked on the family genealogy and shared what they learned at reunions and other family gatherings.

Her travels to their beach condo in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina allowed her to put her toes in the sand and relax. Being a foodie, she loved to cook and go out to try new restaurants as well as her tried and true favorites.

Doug stayed by her side as the love of her life and caregiver as she fought Parkinson’s disease. She loved calls and visits from friends and family.

Cheryl will be laid to rest at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to hospiceofvirginia.com or apdaparkinson.org.