Church and community event

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

FEBRUARY 13

BRUNSWICK STEW — The Prospect Historical Society is sponsoring a Brunswick stew with chicken sale Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Prospect Volunteer Fire Dept. Pickup is at 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind the firehouse. Pre-orders may be made by calling Peggy Emert at (434) 574-6711. The cost is $8 per quart. The stew masters are David Emert and Ken Cook.

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST — Pisgah Baptist Church will have a community breakfast Sat. Feb. 13, at 7:30 a.m. at the church.

FEBRUARY 14

LANDFILL ALERT — Cumberland County Landfill Alert will hold its monthly Town Hall meeting Sunday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. This is a virtual meeting. The guest speaker will be Trudy Berry who will discuss alternate ways to dispose of trash. To join the meeting go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/ join/378814269 or call (571) 317-3122 and enter 378- 814-269.

FEBRUARY 15

HOLIDAY GARBAGE ROUTE — Due to Monday, Feb. 15 being President’s Day, there will be no residential or business garbage collection that day. There will also be no cardboard or miscellaneous/ brush collection. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up Tuesday, Feb. 16. Rollouts should be at the curb by 7 a.m. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up Tuesday and Friday only. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up on Tuesday. Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be collected on Wednesday. Anyone with questions, should call the Farmville Department of Public Works at (434) 392-3331.

FEBRUARY 20

STEW FUNDRAISER — The Palmer Springs Fire Department will hold its Brunswick Stew fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at the firehouse located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road. Pickup will be by drive-thru only. The stew is $8 per quart. Pre-orders may be placed by calling (434) 689-2631 or (434_ 689-2661. The stew master is Larry Clark.

FEBRUARY 25

BLOOD DRIVE SET — St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, Feb. 25. The drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1301 Milnwood Road, in Farmville. Only prescheduled appointments will be honored. No walk-ins are permitted at this time.

FEBRUARY 27

BENEFIT STEW — Spring Hollow Farm Market at 1975 James Madison Highway in Farmville will have a benefit stew fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 27. Call (434) 906-4941 to reserve stew at $9 per quart. The Appomattox Stew Gang will have the stew ready for pick-up at 11 a.m.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Friday’s of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Road in Prospect are in revival indoors every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Bible study is every Thursday night at 6 p.m. Masks are available for those who desire one. Rev. Darryl Brown is the pastor.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH — There are now two ways for participants to take part in the Living Word of God and Devotional Prayer and Praise each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. A Zoom conference is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81256104719?pwd=Y0cvVEhPTjlERmx5L0pPQUJvY09IZz09. The meeting ID is 812 5610 4719. The passcode is 495579. The service may also be accessed by phone at (701) 779-9869.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Until further notice, Cornerstone Baptist Church will have drive-in services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second, third, and fourth Sundays. Services are also available on Facebook Live and the conference call number at 10 a.m. Sunday school is on the first and fifth Sundays in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have worship services inside the sanctuary at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Anyone attending the inside service will be asked to comply with the safety ordinances such as masks and social distancing. However, there will be an area designated for those that are not required to wear a mask for medical conditions. This service will also be available at the same time over the radio at 87.9 FM for anyone preferring to remain in their vehicle in the church parking lot.

BIBLICAL BAPTIST CHURCH — Biblical Baptist Church will meet each Sunday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with lunch to follow and a 1:30 p.m. service. Bible study is on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. All services are being held at the VFW Post on Graham Road due to flooding of the church building.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church will have no in-person worship until further notice. Virtual worship will continue at 10 a.m. each Sunday on the church’s Facebook page as well as on YouTube.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first, second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. until further notice.

MONROE BAPTIST CHURCH — Monroe Baptist Church in Rice will be having Park and Praise services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month until further notice.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor service. The new time is 10 a.m. Beginning the third Sunday in November services will move indoors beginning at 11 a.m. Outdoor services will continue for those who do not want to go inside. You will be able to tune in on a radio station to hear the service. We will announce the frequency before service begins on the third Sunday. Thank you for continuing cooperating with us during this challenging time.

CONFERENCE CALL SERVICES — Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations will hold worship services by conference call until further notice. Sunday morning worship will be at 9 a.m. and Tuesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. The conference call number is (563) 999-2269 access code 406570.

PARKING LOT SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing parking lot services for the winter months. Services will be posted on YouTube until further notice. For more information call (434) 392-5884.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at 434- 414-6504.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING

SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian.org). For further questions please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.