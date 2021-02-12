Convenience centers closed Saturday

Due to a forecast for freezing rain and icing conditions most of the day, all Prince Edward County Waste Management facilities will be closed Saturday, Feb. 13.

A press release from the county said county officials anticipate re-opening all convenience center locations and operating on a regular schedule Sunday, Feb. 14. The waste centers will operate Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office will maintain elevated public safety operations throughout the winter storm and is open and available to the public 24 hours per day through the main courthouse entrance facing Third Street.

Citizens are encouraged to continue to monitor the forecast for the latest information and updates. The county will continue to update both operational and public safety information, as needed.