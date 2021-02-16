Donald Eugene Mick, Sr., 82 of Chester, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Feb.11.

Donald was born Feb. 23, 1938 in Plattsburg, Missouri and was the second oldest of four children to Elmo Marion & Maude (Baskette) Mick. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Glenn Mick and sister, Karen Ann Stout.

Donald served six years in the Virginia National Guard and was a lifelong Mason. He spent 42 dedicated years with Reynolds Metals Company (Extrusion Plant and Bellwood Printing Plant) as a machinist in Richmond retiring in 1998. Donald was an active member of the Chester United Methodist Church and proud supporter of the Prospect United Methodist Church. He was totally committed in love to his wife and family. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible at their family farm in Prospect. He loved the outdoors, making/fixing things and laughing at a good joke.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sarah Jane (Brisentine) Mick; two sons, Donald Eugene Mick, Jr. and William Davis Mick (Christine); four grandchildren, William Fielding Mick, Stephen Wayne Mick, Morgan Nicole Mick and Ethan Davis Mick; brother, William Albert Mick (Gerry); brother-in-law, James Robert Stout; nieces and nephews, Robert Glen Mick, Jr. (Judy), David Logan Mick, Jason Condrey Mick, Whitney Alexsandra Mick (Shawn), Timothy Robert Stout (Emily & J.P.); uncle, Ralph L. Rupe, as well as many family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Prospect United Methodist Church, PO Box 216, Prospect, Va 23960.

Graveside service will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Prospect United Methodist Church cemetery. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.