Emert has 60 days to comply

Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors Chairman J. David Emert appeared in Prince Edward County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan. 29, and agreed to make changes on his property so charges against him of zoning ordinance noncompliance will be dismissed.

Emert was appealing guilty verdicts of county ordinance violations from Prince Edward County General District Court last year.

Wyatt Taylor, Emert’s attorney, said it was his understanding that there were three charges of Prince Edward County Zoning Ordinance noncompliance being made against Emert.

Emert said this case involves certain equipment of his being visible near a road.

“The ordinance that the county has is ambiguous, and the way it states, it includes farm equipment (and) everything else, and that’s not what it was written (for), the intention, but anyway, the way it is written now, it includes farm equipment and whatever else,” he said.