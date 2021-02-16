On Sunday, Feb. 14, Gladys Harris Morris, the loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 94. She was born Dec. 30, 1926, in Unicoi County, Tennessee. She was the ninth of

fifteen children born to Luther and Lydia Harris.

After moving to Virginia, she met and married Aubrey Morris on Jul. 18, 1948.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Waycaster; her son, Charles and Nancy Morris; her son, Kenneth and Becky Morris; nine grandchildren, Jason Waycaster and wife, Carey, Amy Jones, Neal Morris and wife, Michelle, Debbie Reynolds and husband, G.W., Jennifer Carter and husband, Steve, Mandy Lewis and husband, Clint, Shannon Baker, Erin Rockwell and husband, Anthony Ricciardi, Kasey Jamerson and husband, Adam; 14 great-grandchildren, Aidon Morris, Channing Bailey, Hannah Morris, Aubrey Morris, Gabriel Jones, Hudson Lewis, Everly Lewis, Kylie Baker, Cory Baker, Tegan Baker, Ethan Baker, Aidan Baker, Josiah Jamerson and Malcolm Jamerson; two sisters, Daisy Shumaker of Brookneal and Roxie Nester of Lynchburg; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and twelve siblings.

Services will be held at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

The service will be broadcast on 87.9 FM radio if you prefer to remain in your vehicle.

Donations may be sent to Chestnut Grove Scholarship Fund, c/o Pamela M. Waycaster, Treasurer, 12601 Francisco Road, Farmville VA 23901.