Hampden-Sydney student killed in crash

The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Hampden-Sydney College student.

According to VSP, the accident occurred in the 7600 block of Abilene Road in Prince Edward County at 3:38 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

A 1995 Chevrolet Caprice driven by Thomas R. Salamon, 21, of Frederick, Maryland ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Salamon died at the scene.

A male passenger was flown to Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of serious injuries.