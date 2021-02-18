Happy anniversaries and happy birthdays

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will have its regular monthly virtual meeting Sunday, March 14, at 3 p.m. Participants may join by phone. Contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions. The purpose of the meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the impact this proposed landfill will have on you and your neighbors and provide the most current update.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Wayne Lipscomb of Cumberland on Friday, Feb. 19; Gail Thomas of New Canton and Dot Furry of Bridgewater both having birthdays on Tuesday, Feb. 23 and Sarah Davis of New Canton on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is having inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley invites all to attend. For more information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Happy anniversary wishes go out this week to Rev. Clyde and Eliose Senger of Crewe and Sammy and Debbie Kress of Spout Springs. Both couples are having anniversaries Saturday, Feb. 20.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will be hosting in-house services only Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Attendees may tune in from the parking lot on FM 87.9 if they do not feel comfortable coming inside. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway, in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will host in-house services every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Participants must sit in family groups.

Everybody please stay safe and drive carefully.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.