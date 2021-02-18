L. Carroll St. John, 69 of Thomas Jefferson Highway, Charlotte Court House, died Sunday, Feb.14. He was the husband of Cora Van Der Veer St. John.

Born in Brookneal, June 29, 1951, he was a son of the late Eva Odell Lloyd and Martin Terry St. John. Carroll owned and operated Country Club Service Center in Keysville, and he was an independent distributer for Flowers Bakery.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Chris St. John and wife, Roxane of Concord, Caryn Rundstrom and husband, Billy of Meherrin and Cam St. John and wife, Brandy of Red Oak; two brothers, Mac St. John and wife, Mary of Abilene and Bill St. John of Meherrin; seven grandchildren, Jeremy St. John and wife, Amy, Jacob St. John, Jenna St. John, Peyton St. John, Layla Rundstrom, Cameron St. John and Brooklyn St. John and a great-grandson, Ian St. John.

He was preceded in death by one son, Craig St. John; three sisters, Verna Waller, Lorena Parsons and Earl Waller and one brother, Rayford St. John.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20 at Spring Creek Baptist Church, 918 Darlington Heights Road, Cullen, VA 23934, with Rev. Paul McClinden and Rev. Tony Reeves officiating.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Historic Staunton River Foundation, P.O. Box 1, Randolph, VA 23962.

