Landfill Alert meets this Sunday

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization will host its monthly meeting virtually Sunday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. Participants may join by phone. Contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions. The purpose of the meeting is to inform Cumberland County residents and residents of surrounding counties about the impact the mega landfill will have on the area and provide the most current update.

The Appomattox County Lions Club 47th Annual Inspiration Gospel Music Concert scheduled for Saturday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at Appomattox County High School has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. A fall date will hopefully to be announced. Advanced tickets will be honored at that time.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to: Bonnie Williams of Arvonia and Tabitha Trent of Dillwyn both having birthdays Saturday, Feb. 13. Wayne Davenport of Dillwyn has a birthday Sunday, Feb. 14.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road in Spout Springs will have inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley invites all to attend. For further information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Happy anniversary wishes go out to Wayne and Tempy Davenport of Dillwyn who celebrate Sunday, Feb. 14, and Mike and Joy Yoder of Cumberland whose anniversary is Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Appomattox County High School Athletic Boosters Club concert featuring Dailey and Vincent that was scheduled for Sunday, March 7, in the Appomattox County High School Auditorium has been postponed to a date to be announced later due to COVID -19 restrictions. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored at the show.

Jane Gray, of Rice, visited the home of Gladys LeSueur, of Dillwyn, last week.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host in-house services Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Attendees may choose to tune in from the church parking lot on 87.9 FM. Pastor Tommy Armstrong invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will host in-house services every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Attendees must sit in family groups.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Correction: In the Friday, Feb. 5, Farmville Herald this column stated there were two Cumberland residents celebrating a 98th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 9. However, Bernard Butch Pond of Cumberland was only 73 years young. Grace Hudgins was 98 years young.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.