Louise Horne Amos, 85 of Buckingham passed peacefully on Feb. 9. She was born Aug. 15, 1935, a daughter of the late Frank and Pat Horne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Douglas Amos and her son, Allen Amos.

Louise is survived by her son, Steve Amos and his wife, Gail of Buckingham; sisters, Thelma Bennett and Ruby Bryant, both of Buckingham; brother, Thomas Horne of Saluda; two granddaughters, Jeri Amos and Toni Howard and four great-grandchildren, Arianna, Aaron, Conner and Kendyl.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home. Family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Buckingham Community Cemetery.