Money is available for food and shelter programs

Cumberland County has been chosen to receive $6,522 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

A local board has been charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. The board, made up of local representatives, will determine how the funds awarded to Cumberland County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive the funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program. Local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Jessica Ownby, Cumberland DSS, P.O. Box 33, Cumberland, VA 23040 (804)492-4915, for an application.

The deadline for applications to be received is March 15.