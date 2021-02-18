Nellie P. Gaines, 89 of Rice, entered her Heavenly home peacefully on Feb. 16. She was born on July 23, 1931 in Amherst County. She was the daughter of the late Henry William Padgett and the late Marion May Hudson Padgett. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Elwood Gaines, four brothers and three sisters.

Nellie is survived by three sons, Danny (Shirley) of Farmville, Jimmy of Rice, Michael (Christy) of Rice and two daughters, Dale (Richard) Hicks of Farmville and Deborah (Roy) Harris of Lynchburg. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; Noah, Amber, Lindsay, Richard Browning, Sam, Tammy, Mikie, Kellie, Billi Jo, Caleb, Zeb, Gabe, Bryan and Ann Marie; 12 great grandchildren; one sister Ruby Gaines of Lynchburg; numerous nieces and nephews and a very special young lady Jaden Capati.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Angela Fowlkes and Gwen Kirby with Centra Home Health for the love and care for our mother for many years. She was loved by all who knew her and was called “Nana” by many children that she kept through the years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Edward Rescue Squad or the Rice Vol. Fire Dept.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. in Trinity Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home.

