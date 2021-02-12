New LOVE sign at High Bridge

There is a new creative LOVEworks sign in Farmville, and it is located in High Bridge Trail State Park. Former Prince Edward County Tourism Coordinator Magi Van Eps commissioned Audrey Sullivan, of Red Door 104, to paint the sign, which is composed of a flexible tileboard secured to a plywood frame. The sign is filled with tributes to hallmarks of Farmville. The ‘L’ is the clock on Main Street, the ‘O’ is the Light of Reconciliation on the courthouse, the ‘V’ represents Sandy River Reservoir, with water, the dam, boats and a fisherman, and the ‘E’ shows the High Bridge train and the bridge with people on it and forestry. At the bottom of the sign is a dog walker with a Longwood University cap and a runner wearing Hampden-Sydney College colors.