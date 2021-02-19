expand
Ad Spot

February 20, 2021

Prince Edward County delayed opening

By Staff Report

Published 9:47 am Friday, February 19, 2021

The Prince Edward County Courthouse will open to the public at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19.  The Prince Edward County Landfill and Solid Waste Convenience Center locations will operate on a routine schedule.

In a press release, the county encouraged citizens to pay close attention to road conditions Friday morning, as there could still be patchy ice on secondary roads, bridges, overpasses, shady spots and curves.  

The county noted it will continue to update both operational and public safety information, as needed.

More News

Power restoration is slowly progressing

Hot meals available this weekend for PE, Farmville residents

Assistance for Prince Edward County and Farmville residents

2,200 remain without power