Prince Edward outages drop below 1,000

More than 4,000 Southside Electric Cooperative customers (SEC) had their power restored Friday. The company brought in more crews to help repair infrastructure damaged by the Valentine’s weekend ice storm and reconnect customers to the grid.

Still, more than 11,000 SEC customers remain without power. Many of them for more than nine days.

In Lunenburg County, the number of customers without power was reduced from 2,660 to 2,312. In Charlotte County the number went from 2,346 without power Sunday morning to 1,712. The number of customers without power in Prince Edward County was reduced from 1,343 Sunday to 877 Monday morning.

SEC’s update at 8 a.m. this morning said 80% of the cooperatives customers have now had their power restored. The number of workers who have come together to help restore power over the cooperative’s 18-county area has swelled to more than 900.

Warm meals are again being provided by the Red Cross Monday and Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Meherrin Volunteer Fire Department and the Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department. The Rice Volunteer Fire Department will be providing cold meals Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.