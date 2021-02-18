expand
Ad Spot

February 20, 2021

Road construction, maintenance planned

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup, including extensive debris removal from recent storms.

Work at specific locations:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 60/15 – Crew will perform signal maintenance.

• Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30.

• Route 632 – Crew will replace pipe.

• Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion Oct. 15.

• Note districtwide activities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction to begin. Fixed completion Nov. 11, 2022.

• Route 15/778 – Crew will perform signal maintenance.

• Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement.

• Note districtwide activities.

More News

Power restoration is slowly progressing

Hot meals available this weekend for PE, Farmville residents

Assistance for Prince Edward County and Farmville residents

2,200 remain without power