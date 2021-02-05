Two Cumberland residents turn 98 Tuesday

“You know you’re getting old when you stoop to tie your shoelaces and wonder what else you can do while you are down there.” — George Burns

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will meet virtually Sunday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. To join by phone contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive instructions. The purpose of the monthly meetings is to provide an update to area residents about the impact the proposed landfill will have on the area.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Jackie Davenport of Dillwyn on Monday, Feb. 8. Bernard Butch Pond of Cumberland and Grace Hudgins also of Cumberland will be 98 years young Tuesday, Feb. 9. Gladys Lesueur of Dillwyn will have a birthday Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road in Spout Springs is having inside services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. No Sunday school will be held. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation invites all to attend. For more information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or at (434) 283-4657.

The Appomattox County High School Athletic Boosters Club concert featuring Dailey and Vincent that was scheduled for Sunday, March 7, has been postponed to a fall date to be announced later due to COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored at the fall show.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host in-house services Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Attendees may tune in from the parking lot on 87.9 FM. Pastor Tommy Armstrong invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in Goldhill will host in-house service Sundays at 11 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Attendees must sit with their families.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.