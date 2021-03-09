Anne Mason Field, 78 of Farmville, passed away on March 7. She was born on Oct. 18, 1942 to the late Burton Eugene Field and Georgiana White Corson Field.

She attended St Catherine’s Girls School in Richmond through 12th grade, then went to Salem College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree and then to University of Richmond for her Master of Humanities. She worked for the Virginia Dept. of Transportation Communications and later for New Dominion Discovery Schools.

Anne was very active in many civic organizations through the years. A few are the Buckingham Ruritans, Ellis Acres, Virginia Extension Master Gardener, Master Naturalist, Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward 4H and Piedmont Habitat for Humanity.

A graveside service will be held at Grace Episcopal Cemetery at Ca Ira, on Friday, March 12 at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 11 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church at Ca Ira. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.