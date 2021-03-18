Buckingham County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of July. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Shannon N. Agee to Elinor Lee Berry, 2.70 AC, Curdsville District. $102,000.

• Patsy G. Allen; Et Vir to Rebecca H. Staton, 4 AC, Maysville District. $110,000.

• Jessica L. Barker; Et Vir to Jessica L. Barker. Deed Gift.

• Kaye Baughan; Tr El Al to Danielle D. Edwards. Deed Gift.

• Charles W. Benhoff to Robert Hitchcock, 38.16 AC, James River District. $65,000.

• Blue Ridge Timber, LLC to Adam O. Slape, 126.66 AC, Curdsville District. $171,500.

• Marva L. Booker to Throckmorton Properties, LLC, 11.069, Slate River District. $20,000.

• Robert N. Buss to Yogaville Federal Credit Union, 2.434 AC, James River District. $40,000.

• Everette M. Canipe; et ux to Ellen V. Layne-Mahanes, 1.295 AC, Slate River District. $145,000.

• Robert A. Carter; et ux to William F. Carter; et al. Deed Gift.

• Catlett Land Company, LLC to Throckmorton Properties, LLC, 28.618 AC, James River District. $34,341.60

• Violet Carroll Catlett; et al to Jessica D. Salazar; et al, 2.04 AC, Marshall District. $55,000.

• Marion R. Connatser; et al to Desiderata Farm, LLC, 32.995 AC, Marshall District. $65,990.

• K LC Enterprise to Leonard Wayne Hunt; et ux, 3.11 AC, Marshall District. $155,000.

• Juan C. Garcia to Lucy C. Mack; et vir, 22.9 AC, Maysville District. $270,000.

• Roy Goolsby; et ux to Beverly K. Cotton, .767 AC. $125,000.

• Mamie L. Gordon to Mary Y. Bates, 16.4360 AC, Francisco District. $74,000.

• Rebecca M. Heath to John M. Davis, II; et ux, Lots, Curdsville District. $18,000.

• Julia L. Jackson to Michael Anderson Kimble; et ux, 7.077 AC, Marshall District. $23,000.

• Betty C. Johnson; et al to Amber M. Shifflett. Deed Gift.

• Mary T. Jones; et al to Tota L. Jones. Deed Gift.

• Neal Robert Jones; et ux to Mark T. Roach. Deed Gift.

• Harvey T. Knox to Krystal Renae Weakley, 4.20 AC, Marshall District. $125,000.

• Raymond Q. Lawing Jr.; et ux to Leneta J. Lawing-Jones; et vir. Deed Gift.

• Harold R. Lewis, Sr.; et al to Harold R. Lewis Sr.; et al. Deed Gift.

• Andrew L. Lonaider; et al to Morris Eubanks; et al, 3.65 AC, Curdsville District. $254,000.

• Beverly B. McQuary to David A. Watson; et al, 24.97 AC, James River District. $390,000.

• Midkiff Timber, LLC; et al to Charles W. Benhoff, 227.95 A, Slate River District. $129,540.

• Charlton J. Miller; et ux to Willie Melton Taylor; et ux, 15.6 AC, Maysville District. $37,000.

• Phillip D. Norris; et ux to Micheal Johnson, 6.567 AC, Slate River District. $155,000.

• Jeremie A. Orange to Jennifer Jones, 9.01 AC, Francisco District. $164,000.

• Louis H. Perkins et al to John A. Perkins. Deed Gift.

• William F. Perry, III to Michael Clinton Hamby; et al, 3.50403 AC, Marshall District. $40,000.

• Robin F. Phillips to Austin C. Phillips; et us, 20.037 AC, James River District. $94,900.

• Clarence E. Porter; et ux to Peggy A. Rose; et al, 10.28 AC, James River District. $11,500.

• Willam E. Portman; et ux to Robert Silva; et ux, 10.28 AC, James River District. $220,000.

• Kenneth W. Ragland; et ux to Leanne N. Ragland; et al. Deed Gift.

• Justin N. Rogers et ux to Shannon N. Agee; et al, 1.266 AC, Curdsville District. $219,000.

• Kathy Huddleston Rondeau to Michael R. Rondeau; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Brandon D. Savage; et ux to Brandon D. Savage; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Delano R. Scruggs; et ux to Delano R. Scruggs; et l. Deed Gift.

• Kirk M. Seay; et al to Dewitt R. Long, 95.01 AC, 6.460 AC, Marshall District. $480,000.

• Charles Sims, Jr.; et ux to Morning Rose, LLC, 7.93 AC, Slate River District. $255,000.

• Kenneth A. Smith; et ux to Joseph M. Fox; 2 AC, Slate River District. $187,000.

• Robert Bruce Spencer, III to Angela D. Bruschi, 1/2 AC, Curdsville District. $189,000.

• Susanne Shepherd Trinkle to Richard Hawk; et al, 4 AC, Marshall District. $22,500.

• US Bank National Association to Robert D. Turner; et ux, 8.56 AC, Marshall District. $281,000.

• Marsha A. Verber to Marsha A. Verber. Deed Gift.

• Virginia Timber 2 LLC to Michael E. Winchester, 20.05 AC, Slate River District. $40,100.

• Curtis Edward Wayne; et al to Delta Davis. Deed Gift.

• Robert Anthony Wooten to Anthony Lee Rinaldi, 3.124 AC, Francisco District. $211,500.

• Micheal W. Ziegler; et ux to Jeffrey S. Oakley, 53.33 AC, Slate River District. $66,700.