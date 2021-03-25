Buckingham County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of August 2020. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Bank of America NA to Forrest Wynne Yoder, 1.745 AC, Slate River District. $47,777.

• Blue Ridge Timber LLC to Dormie Timber Farms Vaz LLC, .190 AC, 78.585 AC, Slate River District. $125,000.

• Hazel B. Boone to Andrew D. Mason; et ux, 5 AC, James River District. $460,000.

• Micky E. Brown; et us to Michael J. Sutton, 3.75 AC, James River District. $171,900.

• Eric J. Buschman to Juanita Nicholas, 2.072 AC, Marshall District. $31,525.

• Robert F. Casler to Richard T. Jones; et ux, 25.220 AC, Marshall District. $90,000.

• Richard J. Chafe to Charles Tankersley; et ux, 35.05 AC, Marshall District. $89,900.

• Lawrence Chaput to Avery Pence, 2 AC, Slate River. $6,000.

• Ellida Phelps Cornavaca to Matthew Clark; et ux, 3 1/2 AC, Slate River. $137,000.

• Joyce L. Davis; et al to Tasha Davis, 38.20 AC, Francisco District. $150,000.

• Larry K. Davis; et ux to Deborah West, Maysville District. $50,000.

• John A. Dezio; et al to Beverly A. McQuary, 20 AC, James River District. $12,489.37.

• Fisher Auto Parts Inc; et al to JKD Properties LLC, Curdsville District. $70,000.

• Elvin L. Floyd II to James F. Cloman IV; et al, 25.99 AC, Slate River District. $95,000.

• Nora M. Ford; et al to Bradley Darnell Ford. Deed Gift.

• Patricia Baird C. Frasher; et to Hugh Pleasants; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Edward I. Gordon; et ux to Edward I. Gordon; Tr. Deed Gift.

• Richard Gregory to Karen S. Green; et al. Deed Gift.

• Joseph Daniel Grimes to Lionel Bowles; et ux, 2 AC, James River District. $1,300.

• Linda T. Hackett to Matthew T. Hall; et ux, 5.733 AC, Marshall District. $20,065.

• Timothy S. Hill; et al to Robert Dennis Bryant, 3.119 AC, 5.049 AC, Curdsville District. $159,000.

• Hot Rod Depot LLC to Bethany R. Gochenour, 3 AC, Slate River District. $243,400.

• Thomas A. Jones; et ux to Sabrina Green, 2 AC, Marshall District. $174,500.

• James H. Lee to James B. Bickford; et ux, 5 AC, Marshall District. $15,700.

• Timothy M. Meadows; et ux to Peter J. Canney; et ux, 7 AC, Curdsville District. $260,000.

• Nancy M. Morris to Scott Morgan Morris. Deed Gift.

• Michael M. Parcell to Michael D. Hart, 1 AC, James River District. $12,200.

• Pardee Virginia Timber 2 LLC to Fred Elliott; et ux, 7.70 AC, Slate River District. $22,500.

• Pearson Construction Inc to H Curtis Pearson Jr., 97.468 AC, 112.885 AC, James River District. $170,257.70

• H Curtis Pearson Jr; et al to Paul P. Wisman; et ux, 34.033 AC, 17.170 AC, James River District. $465,000.

• H Curtis Pearson Jr.; et al to Scott A. Beydler; et ux, 5.584 AC, Slate River District. $35,000.

• Robert Daniel Perkins; et ux to Robert Kevin Perkins; et al. Deed Gift.

• Delano R. Scruggs; et ux to Gregory Watson; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Mark A. Seaman; et ux to Mark A. Seaman; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban to Preston T. Showalter, 126.40 AC, Curdsville District. $65,150.

• Franel Zacharias Shepherd to Wayne B. Snoddy; et ux, 1 AC, 1 AC, Slate River District. $13,500.

• Michelle D. Shumaker to Hilda L. Goins, 1.82 AC, Curdsville District. $48,500.

• Robert L. Shutts Sr.; et al to Andrew Powell; et ux, 5 AC, Slate River District. $20,000.

• Clyde Turner to Clyde Alphonso Turner Jr.; Tr e. Deed Gift.

• Paul Lawrence Turner; et ux to Paul Lawrence; Tr et a. Deed Gift.

• Johnny Raye Tyler; et al to Hilda L. Goins, 9.58 AC less and except 3 AC, Curdsville District. $7,000.

• Paul B. Willis; et ux to Marcus Austin; et al, 3 AC, Slate River District. $10,000.

• Windy Hill Properties LLC to Terry Lester Jr., 6.17 AC, James River District. $103,000.

• Mae D. Wood to James A. Wood Jr. Deed Gift.

• Evelyn Rae Wootton; et al to Brian J. Tyson; et ux, 10.077 AC, Curdsville District. $25,192.50.

• Angelo Young; et ux to George O. Parran Jr.; et ux, 1.706 AC, Curdsville District. $240,000.