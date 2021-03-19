The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

MARCH 20

BAKED SPAGHETTI SUPPER — The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is hosting a drive thru baked spaghetti supper from 5 to 7 p.m. at the firehouse located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in Prospect. The meal will include baked spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert for a donation. Spaghetti sauce is available by the gallon for a $20 donation and by the quart for a $5 donation. Meals and sauce may be preordered by calling (434) 547-2715 by Friday, March 12.

MARCH 23

SOIL AND WATER MEETING — The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, March 23, at 11 a.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Agricultural and Natural Resources building at 100 Dominion Dr. in Farmville. The public is allowed to attend but must register by Friday, March 19, for social distancing measures to be put in place. Masks are required upon entry to the building and during the meeting.

MARCH 27

BAKED SPAGHETTI DINNER — A baked spaghetti to go dinner will be held at the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department on Route 13 (Old Buckingham Road) in Cumberland Saturday, March 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinners are $10 and include spaghetti, roll, salad and dessert. All proceeds will benefit the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department.

SEEDLING GIVEAWAY — The Town of Farmville will give away free seedlings in honor of Arbor Day Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. until noon, or until the seedlings are gone at the Farmer’s Market.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

COLLEGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — College Presbyterian Church at Hampden-Sydney meets each Sunday at 11 a.m. A distance of six feet or greater is maintained between non-family individuals. Masks are required. There is no singing.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Prospect is in revival indoors every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Bible study is every Thursday night at 6 p.m. Masks are available for those who desire one. Rev. Darryl Brown is the pastor.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH — There are now two ways for participants to take part in the Living Word of God and Devotional Prayer and Praise each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. A Zoom conference is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/ j/81256104719?pwd=Y0cvVEhPTjlERmx5L0pPQUJvY09IZz09. The meeting ID is 812 5610 4719. The passcode is 495579. The service may also be accessed by phone at (701) 779-9869.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Until further notice, Cornerstone Baptist Church will have drive-in services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second, third, and fourth Sundays. Services are also available on Facebook Live and the conference call number at 10 a.m. Sunday school is on the first and fifth Sundays in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have worship services inside the sanctuary at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Anyone attending the inside service will be asked to comply with the safety ordinances such as masks and social distancing. However, there will be an area designated for those that are not required to wear a mask for medical conditions. This service will also be available at the same time over the radio at 87.9 FM for anyone preferring to remain in their vehicle in the church parking lot.

BIBLICAL BAPTIST CHURCH — Biblical Baptist Church will meet each Sunday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with lunch to follow and a 1:30 p.m. service. Bible study is on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. All services are being held at the VFW Post on Graham Road due to flooding of the church building.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church will have no in-person worship until further notice. Virtual worship will continue at 10 a.m. each Sunday on the church’s Facebook page as well as on YouTube.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road, Prospect will have worship and praise services on first, second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. until further notice.

MONROE BAPTIST CHURCH — Monroe Baptist Church in Rice, Virginia will be having Park and Praise services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month until further notice.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor service, the new time is 10 a.m. Beginning the third Sunday in November services will move indoors beginning at 11 a.m. Outdoor services will continue for those who do not want to go inside. You will be able to tune in on a radio station to hear the service. We will announce the frequency before service begins on the third Sunday. Thank you for continuing cooperating with us during this challenging time.

CONFERENCE CALL SERVICES — Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations will hold worship services by conference call until further notice. Sunday morning worship will be at 9 a.m. and Tuesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. The conference call number is (563) 999-2269 access code 406570.

PARKING LOT SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing parking lot services for the winter months. Services will be posted on YouTube until further notice. For more information call (434) 392-5884.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at 434-414-6504.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian.org). For further questions please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392- 4243.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED — New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday school/Bible study will be held on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICE TIME CHANGED — Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 9 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671- 2916.

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services will begin at 11 a.m..

BETHEL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH PARK AND PRAISE — Bethel Grove Baptist Church, in Rice, will have Park and Praise at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. All are welcome.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church will hold its worship service on the second, third and fourth at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Beautiful Plain Baptist Church in Charlotte Court House will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month until further notice.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor. Come out and be blessed.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will be holding drive-in and indoor services each Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. COVID guidelines will be followed and a mask is required for indoor services. Everyone is welcome. For further information, please contact the church at (434) 392-6119.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.