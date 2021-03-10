expand
March 10, 2021

Church and pharmacy partner for vaccinations

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Fitzgerald Baptist Church in Cumberland County recently partnered with Kim Wright and the staff of Cumberland Pharmacy to facilitate 70 COVID vaccinations in the Cumberland community. Pictured, Fitzgerald Baptist Pastor Barry Vassar and Wright. The vaccinations will continue through March. Walk-ins are not accepted. Appointments must be scheduled at https://www.cumberlandrx.com. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)

