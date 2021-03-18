Cordelia Louise Higgins, 83 of Farmville, passed away on March 16. She was born on Dec. 16, 1937 to the late Maude Robinson Higgins and Banner Higgins in Mars Hill, North Carolina. Cordelia was the youngest of nine children.

She graduated high school, worked for several years in North Carolina before moving to Virginia to be close to family. She retired as an administrative assistant at Longwood University where she made many long lasting friendships. She loved to cook and published 3 cookbooks, which she loved to share with family and friends. She asked to be remembered for the marvelous life and wonderful journey she traveled. She praises God for all the missions she accomplished and to know she is home with her Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 7 brothers and 1 sister.

She is survived by niece, Doris Loveday, who faithfully provided much love and support and many other loving nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 22 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. A service of interment will be held on Wednesday, March 24 at 2 p.m. in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler, NC. The family asks that all people attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.