Cumberland library returns to regular schedule

The Cumberland County Public Library has returned to its regular operating hours.

The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Many of the library’s volunteers will be returning as well on a limited-hours basis. Community members are encouraged to drop by to see new items that have come in and check out the new youth area.

While the number of individuals who may be in the library at any one time is still restricted, the library will be allowing individuals to come inside to use their own laptops or tablets for no more than a one-hour time period beginning March 1. There will be five stations with only one person allowed at each station. Reservations may be accepted in advance if space is available. All other policies and restrictions are still in place.

A financial management 101 class will be held in March. The dates of the, “Let’s Talk about Your Money” sessions are March 8, 15, 22 and 29. The class will last from 6 to 7 p.m. each night using the Zoom interface. Registrations are required for the class and may be made by calling the library at (804) 492-5807. Information needed includes an email address in order to receive the Zoom link and any handouts that may be needed for each night. One participant will win a free copy of Dave Ramsey’s book Financial Peace Revisited at the end of the course.

After the course is complete, the information will also be made available on USB drives to check out for those individuals who do not have access to the internet.

The staff at the library continue to look for ways to serve the public. Unfortunately, because of state and local restrictions, the AARP Tax Aide volunteers are not coming to the library to provide free tax preparation services this year.

However, individuals who need items notarized can now drop by the library between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day during the week to have it done for free. Also, in partnership with the school system, two wireless internet access points have been placed in the community along with a mobile unit that travels to two additional locations in Cumberland County each week. Information on the location of these units as well as other free wireless access locations can be found on the library’s website at https://www. cumberlandcountypubliclibrary.org/.

The Cumberland County Public Library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland. More information on these activities and upcoming events can be found on the library website or on their Facebook page at https:// www.facebook.com/ ccplva.