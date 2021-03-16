Debra Robertson Collins, 60 of Glenmore, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 13, peacefully at her home in the presence of her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty years, Michael Ray Goin, and her parents, John Boatwright Robertson and Marion Gregory Robertson.

She is survived by her husband, Terry (Bo) Collins; a daughter, Ashley Moss and her husband, Cody; a son, John Goin and his wife, Mackenzi and grandchildren, Michael, Holden, Luke, Ridge and Taytum. She is also survived by a brother, John (Wayne) Robertson and his wife, Joan; a niece, Melanie; faithful and loving cousins and devoted friends.

She enjoyed shopping, trips to the beach, being outside and watching her son race. The greatest love of her life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

A funeral service was held on March 16 at Mulberry Grove Baptist Church, with interment in Glenmore United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Glenmore Volunteer Fire Department.

Dunkum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.