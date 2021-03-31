Dukes earn golf victory

Cumberland County High School’s varsity golf team earned victories in matches over the past two weeks against James River District foes.

On Tuesday, March 23, the Dukes hosted Randolph-Henry High School and Nottoway High School at the Farmville Municipal Golf Course. The Statesmen won with a team score of 160, but Cumberland edged the Cougars, needing one less stroke to complete the nine-hole round — 192-193.

Juniors Calvin Foster, Jack McCutchen and Michael Ward were in a three-way tie for first, individually, for the Dukes, each producing scores of 47. Senior Thomas Bryant shot a 51.

It was Bryant who led the way for Cumberland on Wednesday, March 17. In a match also taking place at the Farmville municipal course, Nottoway won this time with a 188 score, but the Dukes defeated Amelia County High School 204-216.

Bryant shot a 41, Foster and Ward produced rounds of 52, and McCutchen shot a 59. Bryant’s score was just shy of the medalist’s result, as Nottoway’s Noah Lewis shot a 40 to earn the honor.

The 2020-21 James River District Tournament was set for Tuesday, March 30, at 10 a.m. at Briery Country Club.