Dukes feature experience on links

Cumberland County High School’s varsity golf team is competing during the 2020-21 season with a group of four program veterans.

The season, which usually takes place in August and September, was delayed until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winter weather limited preseason preparation, but Dukes Head Coach Monroe Preston expects to see notable in-season advancement from his players.

“I think they will make improvements towards the end of the season,” he said. “A lot depends on how much work we do between matches.”

The 2020-21 Cumberland team is composed of senior Thomas Bryant and juniors Calvin Foster, Jack McCutchen and Michael Ward.

Preston said all four participants have been part of the Cumberland golf program since they were in eighth grade.

He identified Bryant as the Dukes’ No. 1 player this year.

“He has always had a good long game,” Preston said. “(His) short game is improving.”

Cumberland (0-4) hosted Amelia County High School and Nottoway High School on Wednesday, March 17, and was set to host Goochland High School on Thursday, March 18, at the Farmville Municipal Golf Course.

The Dukes will remain at the municipal course Tuesday, March 23, when they host Randolph-Henry High School and Nottoway at 3:30 p.m.