Editor’s Notebook — We will blossom again this spring

What a glorious spring this should be.

After a year of staying home to stay safe, the COVID-19 vaccine has provided light at the end of what has been a long, dark tunnel.

In the coming months, we hope to move toward more of a normal social calendar, with concerts, sports and festivals all making a return to a world that has missed them.

How sweet it will be to once again smell the cotton candy at the fair, hear the roar of the crowd after a Prince Edward County High School touchdown or hear the crescendo of an orchestra at Longwood University. It’s coming. Just as surely as the robins arrive to build nests and the dogwood trees bloom, we will bloom again very soon.

We are definitely looking forward to spring here at Farmville the Magazine. This issue, we kick off 2021 with a look at good books with the help of our friends at the library.

Marge Swayne has an article about the teamwork from several different groups needed to construct and maintain the Stations of the Cross at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Alexa Massey takes a look at how area couples have adjusted their weddings to what’s called mini-monies, micro-weddings or just plain elopements. The lack of large gatherings has caused couples looking to get married to be creative. The result has been smaller, more intimate weddings but with no less love and no worse results.

Titus Mohler gets cooking with the folks at Pino’s as they share the story of their famous and beloved Italian eatery.

Spring is coming. Hope is here. We are looking forward to a great 2021.

Roger Watson is editor of Farmville the Magazine.

His email address is Roger.Watson@FarmvilletheMag.com.