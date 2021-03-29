Edward Bernard “Dick” Bland Sr., 95 of Buckingham, passed away on March 26 at his home. He was born in Varina on Oct. 17, 1925.

He is preceded in death by a son, Edward Bernard “B.B.” Bland Jr.; his parents, Julius S. Bland and Esther H. Bland; brothers, Jesse R. Bland and Julius S. Bland Jr. and his sister, Isabelle Shaw.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Paula Hill Bland; his daughter, Lynne Bland Moss (Michael); his granddaughter, Ashley F. Moss and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by family friend, Tammy Davis, who is like a member of the family.

He was a proud veteran of World War II, where he served with the United States Navy in the Pacific. Following the war he played minor league baseball from 1947-1951 playing in 9 different leagues and winning many awards. He talked frequently about his love of baseball and his time spent traveling and playing for different teams.

After baseball he returned to Richmond to start a career with Standard Oil eventually moving to Buckingham. He then became an independent car dealer in Appomattox. He later became Vice President and General Manager of Lawson Ford in Appomattox. He retired in 1990 after over 20 years with the company.

After retirement, he loved spending time with his friends in Tappahannock. He also spent his time golfing and playing tennis until the age of 92. He will be missed by his family and his many friends

Funeral services were held March 30 at the Dunkum Funeral Home followed by interment with military honors in the Buckingham Community Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.