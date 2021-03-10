Financial assistance available for septic issues

The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District is taking applications from homeowners to help pay for 50% of the costs of septic system pump-outs and repairs.

This program aims to improve water quality in the Spring Creek, Briery Creek, Bush River, Sandy River and Saylers Creek watersheds of Prince Edward County by reducing pollution from residential septic systems. Financial assistance is available regardless of income level. All applications must be approved by the Piedmont SWCD Board of Directors before any work can begin, and funding will not be used for projects that have begun before board approval.

Signs of septic system problems include: sewage pooling on top of the ground surface or soil over the drainfield that is always soggy; sewage back-ups into the house; strong odor coming from the drainfield; or slow-draining tubs, sinks, and toilets. Contact the local health department if you notice any of these indicators.

To learn more about the program, determine if you live in an eligible watershed or request an application, please contact Deanna Fehrer at (434) 392-3782 ext. 108 or via email at dfehrer@piedmontswcd.org.