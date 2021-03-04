Florine Booker, 88 of New Canton, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Charlottesville.

She is survived by two sons; Bernard Booker (Sheila) and Reverend Calvin Booker Sr. (Joyce); two daughters, Janie Booker and Reverend Rosa Booker; four grandchildren, Calvin Jr., Trevena McClinton, Charlene Booker and Reegis Booker; five great grandchildren, one sister, Sarah Hendricks; one sister in-law, Betty Scruggs and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, Mar. 5 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 6, noon at Petersville Baptist Church Cemetery in New Canton.

Professional services provided by Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland.

www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com