Foster to be inducted into business Hall of Fame

Moses Foster Jr., a graduate of Prince Edward County High School who grew up in Farmville, is one of four Richmond-area executives that will be inducted into the Junior Achievement Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame this May.

As reported by Richmond Times-Dispatch, Foster and the other three executives join 114 other business leaders who have been inducted into the program since it was established in 1988. Inductees are chosen for their contributions to business in the Richmond area.

“It just means so much,” Foster said of the honor. “It’s kind of validation of the great team that we’ve put together (at West Carey Group).”

Foster is president and CEO of West Cary Group, which is an advertising, marketing and data analytics firm based in Richmond. The Times-Dispatch noted he started West Cary Group in 2007 and has grown it into one of the largest Black-owned agencies in the country.

“And also it just feels really good to be recognized by the community and the company that I’m being recognized in, because a lot of these business leaders that have been inducted and are going to be inducted are colleagues and friends, and I have a lot of respect for them, so it feels good to be in that group,” Foster said.

He is a Virginia Tech graduate who has worked at WCVE Channel 23, Huntsinger & Jeffer advertising firm and Capital One, the Times-Dispatch added. While at Capital One, he had jobs in brand management and was on the company digital team and eventually rose to senior director of its in-house ad agency.

A virtual induction event is being planned for May 20.